Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heldenbrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Heldenbrand


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John "Jack" Heldenbrand Obituary
John "Jack" Heldenbrand

Livingston - John "Jack" Heldenbrand Sr, 86, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Overton County Nursing Home in Livingston, Tennessee. He was born to Warren & Doris Heldenbrand and had two older sisters, Connie and Anita, in which he was the last surviving sibling.

He went into the Army at age 19 and served in the Korean War. After returning home and attending college he eventually started a construction business with a partner and finally went into business for himself enjoying many years of success. He was a star baseball and basketball player in high school which earned him a basketball scholarship his freshman year at St Joseph's College.

Jack had three children, Jennifer, Melissa and John who survive him today along with three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He survived his late wife Joann by 2 years who he will lie next to in rest.

A funeral service for Jack will be held on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery with Father Dudzinski of St Mary's Catholic Church overseeing the burial. Visitation for the public will begin at 11:30 AM on the same day at Parson Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now