John "Jack" Heldenbrand
Livingston - John "Jack" Heldenbrand Sr, 86, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Overton County Nursing Home in Livingston, Tennessee. He was born to Warren & Doris Heldenbrand and had two older sisters, Connie and Anita, in which he was the last surviving sibling.
He went into the Army at age 19 and served in the Korean War. After returning home and attending college he eventually started a construction business with a partner and finally went into business for himself enjoying many years of success. He was a star baseball and basketball player in high school which earned him a basketball scholarship his freshman year at St Joseph's College.
Jack had three children, Jennifer, Melissa and John who survive him today along with three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He survived his late wife Joann by 2 years who he will lie next to in rest.
A funeral service for Jack will be held on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery with Father Dudzinski of St Mary's Catholic Church overseeing the burial. Visitation for the public will begin at 11:30 AM on the same day at Parson Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019