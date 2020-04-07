|
John Henry Smart Jr.
Albany - John "Big John" Henry Smart Jr., 82, Albany, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at The Waters of Muncie.
He was born March 22, 1938 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of the late John Henry and Eva M. (King) Smart. John grew up in Muncie and went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the post Korean War. After returning from the Army he was employed by General Motors for 40 years before retiring in 2003. On November 23, 1983 John married Alice M. Ridge and they spent 36 wonderful years together. John enjoyed working in his garden and taking care of his lawn and he enjoyed watching Indy Car racing. He was a Boy Scout Troop leader for many years. John loved to sit on his deck with his dog Jesse, but most of all he loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Alice M. Smart, Albany; one daughter, Terri Sue Quinn; one son, John Henry Smart III, (Stephanie); two step daughters, Vicky Sue Ridings, (husband Harry); Alicia Marie Stevens, (husband Dewayne); two step sons, Curtis Henry May; and Charles Gregory May, (Kim Hobson); nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva Smart; he was also preceded by two brothers and four sisters.
Due to the restrictions from the CDC concerning Covid-19 there will be a private family service on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020