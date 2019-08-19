|
John K. Parker
Muncie - John K. Parker, 73, Muncie, passed away Thursday morning, August 15, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Thursday, August 8, 1946, in Greencastle, Indiana, the son of Will and Lois Parker. John graduated from Burris High School in 1964 and from Indiana State University in 1973 with a B.S. in Business and Marketing. Between high school and college he served three years in the Army Finance unit in Germany.
John started his career in insurance with Federated Insurance in 1974, leaving there to join Insurance and Risk Management as a producer and later a partner of the firm. Purchased in 1998 by First Merchants Corp., John finished his career with USI Insurance. John was also a Certified School Risk Manager.
In 1999 John received the Edmund F. Ball Honor Award as a founder of the Muncie Endurathon. John also had served on the Board of Directors of the Muncie YMCA, President of the Muncie Parks Board, Member of the Muncie Cable Commission, President of the West View Elementary PTO, President of the Kenmore Neighborhood Association, and President of the Muncie Independent Insurance Agents Association. John was also instrumental in bringing ABATE Motorcycle Safety School to Muncie and was a member of the Harley Owners Group.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters, riding his Harley, boating at Dale Hollow Lake, vacationing in Seaside, Florida with his family, working in his yard, and watching the Indianapolis Colts and Notre Dame football.
Survivors include his wife, Toni J. (Sargent) Parker; daughter, Debbie (husband, David) Mohn; son, Ryan (wife, Melissa) Parker; granddaughters, Courtney Mohn, Taylor Mohn, and Hayden Parker; brothers, Dan (wife, Beth) Parker, Tom (wife, Tammy) Parker, and Scott Parker; nieces and nephews, Wilson Parker, Danielle Parker, Steve (wife, Holly) Parker, Sam Parker, Scott Kohler, Rick (wife, Jennifer) Parker, Zach Parker, Shelby Parker, and several great nieces and great nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Lois Parker.
A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 19, 2019