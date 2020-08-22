John L. Bonvillian
Hartford City - John L. Bonvillian, 69, of Hartford City, IN, passed away with his family by his side, at 1:23 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on Tuesday, May 29, 1951, in Coldwater, OH to Richard W. & Delores (Stein) Bonvillian. John was a 1969 graduate of Fort Recovery High School. After high school, John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country in the 79th Transportation during the Vietnam Campaign from 1971-1972. John married Nancy Stwarka on April 30, 1977 in Cincinnati, OH; They settled in Blackford County and enjoyed raising their two sons, Zachary and Samuel. After graduating summa cum laude from Choo Choo U, John worked as an Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway. After 42 years, 8 months, and 2 days riding the rails John retired on May 31, 2011 with a perfect safety record. John was an avid petroleum, gas, and railroad collector. His passion led to many wonderful stories about his collection, he was often quoted saying: "I hate to see anything go to the landfill". John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren, Noah and Bailey. John and his wife Nancy are longtime members of the St. John's Catholic Church.
Loving survivors include his wife of 43 years, Nancy Bonvillian, Hartford City, IN, Son - Zachary (Megan) Bonvillian, Seattle, WA, Son - Samuel (Kayla) Bonvillian, Fishers, IN, Grandson - Noah Bonvillian, Granddaughter - Bailey Bonvillian, Brother - Richard (Karen) Bonvillian, Jr., Ft. Recovery, OH, Brother - Randy Bonvillian, Ft. Recovery, OH, Brother - Rod Bonvillian, Minnesota, and Sister - Tara Stein, Portland, IN.
He was preceded in death by his Father - Richard W. Bonvillian, Mother - Delores (Stein) Bonvillian and Brother - Robert Bonvillian.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 before Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 209 South Spring Street, Hartford City at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 with Father Bob Moran officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackford Community Foundation, PO Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
