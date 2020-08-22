1/1
John L. Bonvillian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Bonvillian

Hartford City - John L. Bonvillian, 69, of Hartford City, IN, passed away with his family by his side, at 1:23 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on Tuesday, May 29, 1951, in Coldwater, OH to Richard W. & Delores (Stein) Bonvillian. John was a 1969 graduate of Fort Recovery High School. After high school, John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country in the 79th Transportation during the Vietnam Campaign from 1971-1972. John married Nancy Stwarka on April 30, 1977 in Cincinnati, OH; They settled in Blackford County and enjoyed raising their two sons, Zachary and Samuel. After graduating summa cum laude from Choo Choo U, John worked as an Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway. After 42 years, 8 months, and 2 days riding the rails John retired on May 31, 2011 with a perfect safety record. John was an avid petroleum, gas, and railroad collector. His passion led to many wonderful stories about his collection, he was often quoted saying: "I hate to see anything go to the landfill". John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren, Noah and Bailey. John and his wife Nancy are longtime members of the St. John's Catholic Church.

Loving survivors include his wife of 43 years, Nancy Bonvillian, Hartford City, IN, Son - Zachary (Megan) Bonvillian, Seattle, WA, Son - Samuel (Kayla) Bonvillian, Fishers, IN, Grandson - Noah Bonvillian, Granddaughter - Bailey Bonvillian, Brother - Richard (Karen) Bonvillian, Jr., Ft. Recovery, OH, Brother - Randy Bonvillian, Ft. Recovery, OH, Brother - Rod Bonvillian, Minnesota, and Sister - Tara Stein, Portland, IN.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Richard W. Bonvillian, Mother - Delores (Stein) Bonvillian and Brother - Robert Bonvillian.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 before Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, 209 South Spring Street, Hartford City at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 with Father Bob Moran officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery in Hartford City. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackford Community Foundation, PO Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glancy Funeral Homes Walker Chapel
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glancy Funeral Homes Walker Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved