John L. (Roy) Modglin
Delaware County - John L. (Roy) Modglin, 84, a lifelong resident of Delaware County, passed away February 25, 2019, with family by his side. He was born on September 22, 1934 to the late Lillie McFadden Peckinpaugh and Joseph Modglin in Muncie. John graduated from Royerton High School in 1952.
Following graduation, John joined the U.S. Army and participated in the Honor Guard. After serving our country and throughout life, he continued to enjoy and participate in sports, such as basketball, baseball, and shuffleboard. John could also tell you any sports statistics, on any team, at any time. John drove a bus for Muncie's M & M Bus Company for 14 years. He also worked as a coil winder for Westinghouse. But, above all, John loved being a father to his daughters, and grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters: Sheryl Modglin, Gaye Acres, and Renee Lee (Tony Diggs); brother, Nelson (Janet) Modglin; sister, Vera Griffith; grandchildren: Justin (Brooke), Tori, Tyler (Kassidy), Sean, Taylor, Christian, and Lexi; and great-grandchildren: Eli, Addy, Maddox, Paul, Alli, Daniel, Wyatt, and Izzy.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, David Modglin; brother-in-law, Floyd Griffith; and his beloved dog, Boiler.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, with full military honors afforded.
Memorials may be directed to the , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or by phone: 317-344-7800.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 28, 2019