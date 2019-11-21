|
John L. Neal III
John L. Neal III, 73, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving friends and family at home.
He was born on Friday, March 1, 1946, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of John Neal II and Emily (Hong) Neal. John Graduated from Yorktown High School and lived in the Muncie area his whole life. He loved hunting, fishing, and all outdoor activities. John retired from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 661 in July of 2012.
John L. will be sadly missed by his wife of fifty-four years, Sarah Neal; five children, John L. (wife, Andi) Neal IV, Chad W. Neal, Kesu (husband, Tommy) McGhee, Hollie (husband, Tony) Reed, and LaDeanna Neal; two special daughters, Cindy (husband, David) Young, and Suzie Koons; twelve grandchildren, Brandon, Mahayla, Page, Lilly, Chad, Liam, John Thomas, Kesu, Jordan, Jacob, Jackie, and Michael; eleven great-grandchildren, Kadence, Peyton, Kesu, Kennadee, Brandon, Kyndyll, Koden, Evelina, Harrison, Olive, and Macie; siblings, Keith Mansfield, Julie Reese, Randy Mansfield, Lisa Neff, Patricia McGaha, and Ruth Ann Neal; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack, Eugene, and Brad Neal; and one sister, Diana Dualaney.
Services for John L. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019