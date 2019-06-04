|
John M. Coffing
Kingman - Kingman, Ind. - John M. Coffing, 92, of rural Kingman passed away at 2:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his residence.
John was born August 24, 1926 the son of the late John Dayton and Hope Elizabeth (Cook) Coffing.
He married Shirley K. Beckelhymer on December 9, 1966 in Kingman, Indiana. She survives.
Other survivors include his children: Penny (Steve) Edwards of Muncie, Indiana; Nancy Coffing; Marita Hile; Tony (Donna) Coleman and Kim High; fifteen grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; brother: Robert W. Coffing.
John was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Carolyn Jo Coffing and Suzy Osborne; two sons: John Coffing and Stephen Coleman; grandson: Jerry Hall; three sisters: Maxine Abernathy; Lois Cecil and Doris Hensley and brother: Joe Coffing.
John was one of the brothers that owned and operated Coffing Brothers Orchard south of Covington, Indiana.
Memorial services: Noon EDT Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at West Liberty Church of Christ; Officiating: Kurt Flora; Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 until time of services at the church. Contributions may be made to the West Liberty Church of Christ, 2806 West State Road 32, Covington, Indiana 47932. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences: www.deverterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019