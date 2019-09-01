|
|
John M. Hinds
- - The spirit of John M. Hinds, "The Bread Man", left his earthly presence to be with his Heavenly family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. God blessed John with seventy four years of treasured life.
John enjoyed fishing and his weekly card game with friends. He loved his family dearly and his church family.
John's immediate family consisted of five children, Margaret (husband, Jeff) Zimmerman, Sally (husband, Larry) Southworth, Retha Christine Cougill, Teresa Haste, John Jr. (wife, Deanna); and the mother of his children, Judy Hinds. Also, his wife, Mary; step-children, Catherine (St. John) Acton, Cynthia (St. John) (husband, John) Thompson, and Christina (St. John) (husband, Brian) Wilson; grandchildren, Ryan ( wife, Melissa) Acton, Melinda Acton, Wesley Thompson, Ashley (husband, Chad) Bearden, Joshua Zimmerman, Joshua Wilson, Jason Wilson, Grace Wilson, Stephanie Flynn, Mariah Williamson, John (Regena) Hinds III, Steven Hinds, Christopher Perry, and Kierstin Haste; great-grandchildren, Lillie, Jake, Tinsley, Wyatt, Hannah, Levi Hinds, Briella, and Michaela Cline, Ava Acton, Jordan Dey, Juliana Blake, Carter Perry, Kendall Hammond, Parker Flynn, Ethan Bearden, Brooklyn Haste, Mason Gadbury, and Tessa Haste; sister, Judy (husband, Bill) Dobbs; and his beloved dog, Claire Belle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Hinds; brother, Gary Hinds; sister, Georgia Lewis.
A memorial service to celebrate John's life was held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Christian Chapel Church, 9991 South County Road 200 East, Muncie, Indiana with Pastor Norma West and Pastor Fran Bullock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, his wishes are that memorial contributions be made to Seeds of Kindness, 6205 West Taylor Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304 or to a charity of donor's choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Via Quest Hospice for the very loving and kind care they gave John and his family.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 1, 2019