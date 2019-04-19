John M. Morrison



Muncie - John M. Morrison, 64, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born on August 5, 1954 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of John T. and Donna J. (Nancz) Morrison.



John worked for General Motors for thirty-two years prior to his retirement. He loved to ride his Harley along with going to the beach and amusement parks. John has proudly celebrated thirty-four years of sobriety.



Survivors include his wife of forty years, Linda Morrison; two children, Jennifer Morrison and John W. Morrison; three grandchildren, Anthony Geyman, Breanna Stinson and Jenaveve Thompson; a sister, Ann Baronowski; and a brother, Michael Morrison.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Per his wishes there will be no services and The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.



