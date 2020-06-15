John M Neskov



Muncie - John M Neskov a long time Muncie resident passed away on June 11, 2020, in Arizona. Survived by his daughter Monica (Aaron) Hendricks, brother Joseph (Audrey) Neskov of Lafayette, IN.



He had been employed at Marhoefer Packing Company until 1978. He then worked at Borg Warner Automotive as a Pipefitter until 2003 when he retired.



He enjoyed bowling and photography among many other interests.



There will be no public services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store