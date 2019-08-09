|
|
John McHolland
Winchester - John H. McHolland, 92, died August 5, 2019 at Reid Health Hospice in Richmond. John retired from Indiana & Michigan Light Company in 1989 where he worked for 34 years. His last position was General Station Crew Supervisor. He was an Army veteran and a Member of the Friends Church of Winchester. John loved to play golf, enjoyed the camaraderie of the group of golfers he played with in his retirement years, happy to have hit one hole-in-one, and for many years repaired golf clubs for himself and others. He was known for his sense of humor and creative ability to fix most anything that was broken with whatever materials he had on hand.
Survivors include a son Mark McHolland (wife Wanda) of Edinburgh, IN, a daughter Maria Molina (husband Tony) of Pasadena, CA; sisters Norma Abel, Helen Wysner, Nancy Pifer and Rita McHolland; brothers Joe McHolland and Dave McHolland; and several nieces and nephews. In addition, he enjoyed his stepfamily Lonnie, Lisa and Logan Garza, and Levi, Lindsey & Olivia Cross.
John is preceded in death by his first wife Katie McHolland, second wife Marcella Bollinger, sister Liz McKinley, and brothers Bob McHolland, Don McHolland, and Larry McHolland.
John will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Maxville next to his first wife Katie. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a future date.
Donations may be made in honor of John to the .
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019