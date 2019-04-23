|
John Michael "Mike" Christman
Muncie - John Michael "Mike" Christman, 66, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Friday, January 23, 1953, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of John Edward and Phyllis Ann (Freestone) Christman, graduated from Muncie Central High School, and attended Ball State University. Mike worked as a journeyman mechanic for various places throughout his work career. He was a member of Full Gospel Temple in Muncie, Indiana, loved football, and coached the Delaware County Thunder. Mike loved making model airplanes, boating, fishing, swimming and golf. He also enjoyed watching cowboy movies, playing guitar, and all genres of music.
Survivors include his wife, Dana (Brown) Christman, Muncie, Indiana; three children, Stephen Michael Christman, Muncie, Indiana; Angela Michelle Landis, Strafford, Missouri; and Thomas Matthew (wife, Brandy) Christman, Ellenboro, North Carolina; eleven grandchildren, Taelar, Haley, Xavier, Avalon, Grace, Emma, Annabel, Lincoln, Ava, Lillian, and Scarlet; one brother, Jeffrey Scott Christman; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services to celebrate Mike's life will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Reverend Denny Helton and Eddie Hornback officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 23, 2019