John Michael Haack
John Michael Haack, 72, went home peacefully on May 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. John had courageously battled cancer for more than five years until finally going to be with the Lord.
A resident of both Muncie, Indiana and Fort Myers Beach, Florida, John had a successful business career of more than 40 years, ultimately rising to Senior Vice President and General Manager of Saint-Gobain Containers before retiring in 2010. Prior to that, he served in a number of Senior Sales and Marketing roles as well as General Management positions with both Ball Corporation and Saint-Gobain.
John was born on March 11, 1948 in Terre Haute, Indiana. His family then moved to Muncie where he became a 1966 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He then attended Ball State University. After graduating from there in 1970, he went on to serve in the Indiana National Guard. He began his career with Ball Corporation in Chicago. That role led to other assignments with the company in Cincinnati, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before returning to Muncie in 1988 where he stayed for the remainder of his career. In Muncie, he served on many business and charitable boards and advisory councils.
He felt blessed to be loved by God, and was a parishioner of both Saint Lawrence in Muncie as well as Saint Leo in Bonita Springs, Florida. He felt called to establish a Stephen Ministry at Saint Lawrence - a lay caring ministry to the hurting. John also developed a passion for traveling, especially to the Holy Land and the Mediterranean sites of Saint Paul's missionary journeys.
John was loved not only by God, but by his wife of 48 years, Melinda. They share two children, Mindy (Lance) Barry of Franklin, TN, and Rev. Joe (Josie) Haack of Columbus, OH. They have five grandchildren, and much of John's retirement was devoted to spending time with them. Many happy memories were made while attending sporting events, trips to the beach and Disney World, and sharing meals together at favorite restaurants. He is also survived by his sister, Judy (Jim) McClure of Fairfield Glade, TN.
Like his father before him, John carried on the unique sense of "Haack humor." To be teased by John was to be loved by him. Other pursuits included walks on the Florida beach and cheering for his favorite teams: Chicago Cubs, Ball State Cardinals, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Miami Hurricanes. John was also known as having the lushest lawn in his Muncie neighborhood, something he took much joy in.
John was blessed with many dear friends near and far. He deeply appreciated the love, support, and prayers he and Melinda received after his cancer diagnosis in 2015.
A memorial service for friends and family to celebrate John's life will be held once gathering restrictions lift. This week a funeral mass will be held at St. Lawrence, which will be livestreamed to the family at Meeks Mortuary in Yorktown, IN.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations in John's memory be made to: Hope Presbyterian Church, 5000 Arlington Centre Boulevard, Building 2, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 or to Saint Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020