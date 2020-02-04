|
|
John Michael Partin
Muncie - John Michael Partin, 64, of Muncie went to be with the lord unexpectedly Sunday, February 02, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 3, 1955 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Nora J. King and the late Otis Partin.
He graduate from Blue River Valley High School in 1973. He proudly owned Apollo Appliance service, ( the name because it would be the first one in the yellow pages) for 20 years. He then retired from Ball State University in the maintenance department so his daughter could go to college.
John was a man of many talents. He could fix any appliance, played many instruments, could cook anything a person would want (and usually did for his family and friends), and probably knew the answer to any question you would have (he was extremely intelligent like that). He enjoyed playing volleyball with the Springport gang, games with his family, and loved to sing karaoke. He had a passion for and loved to listen to music, which he passed on to his daughter. He would take the shirt off of his back for anyone in need. He was a devoted father, son, brother, and uncle. He made a point to call his pops and siblings every night to tell them he loved them. He had a very close relationship with his mother and was heartbroken when she passed last July. John had great bond with his daughter and would brag on her to anyone who had a listening ear. They spoke every night and enjoyed weekly lunches together. Most importantly he had a love for the Lord. He proudly ministered to many people in many states for years. To know John was to love him. This is his legacy.
He leaves in loving memory, daughter Hollie Partin, her mother and his great friend, Ella Rose (Partin) Williamson; father, Paul King; four sisters Connie (Greg) Losh, Paula (Chris) Houser, Jamie King, Tammy (Chip) Phillips, and brother, Jeff King; he also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces who he loved as his own. There are too many friends to count.
John was preceded in passing by his mother Nora J. King, father Otis Partin; four brothers, Tony M. Partin, Darrell L. Partin, Guy A. Partin and Roger L. Partin.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary on Friday February 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm with pastor Ken Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Tabor Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-8 at the Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020