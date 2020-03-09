|
|
John Newton Moyer, Sr.
Ridgeville - John Newton Moyer, Sr., 84, of New Haven, IN, formerly of Randolph County, IN, passed away March 6, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at home. John was born in Randolph County, IN, on May 30, 1935 a son of the late Kathleen Louise (Bailey) and Merle Paul Moyer. He was a 1953 graduate of Ridgeville High School and received his Associate degree in Applied Sciences - Machine Tool Technology in 1986 from Indiana Vocation Technical College graduating with honors. John was formerly employed by Kraft Foods from 1951 to 1960 as Supervisor of Cheese making Operations, Overmeyer Mold Company from 1960 to 1962 as Process Engineer and Scheduler, International Harvester Company from 1962 to 1984 as Material Packaging Analyst, and Tool Tech from 1986 to 1997 as a Tool and Die Maker. John enjoyed playing golf, fishing, wood carving, coaching his sons' baseball teams, watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was an Indiana University and Detroit Tiger's fan. He is survived by his lovely wife Sandra Colleen (Hotmire) Moyer who he happily married on April 17, 1953. John is also survived by 2 sons: John Newton Moyer, Jr., Robert Paul Moyer (Karena), 4 daughters: Sherrie Sue Lyman (Gary),Linda Diann Stamper (Daniel), Jill Ann Metzger (Jay), Karen Marie Peterson (Gary Gordon), 12 Grandchildren, and 21 Great Grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Reagan Crissa Swinford. Friends are invited to call from 10:30 - 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 AM with Pastor Joe Hines Officiating. Burial will be held in Reitenour Cemetery in Ridgeville, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or Reagan Swinford Memorial Scholarship Fund (www.cfgfw.org and select "Donate" and select "Reagan Swinford Memorial Fund" OR checks made payable to Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne with "Reagan Swinford Scholarship" in the memo line and mailed to 555 E. Wayne St. Fort Wayne, IN, 46802. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020