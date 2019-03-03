Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Lester


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Paul Lester Obituary
John Paul Lester

Hagerstown - John Paul Lester, 65, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, after a long hard fight with Muscular Dystrophy. John was born on January 6, 1954 to Herbert and Bertha (Johnson) Lester, outside of Hagerstown. He lived his entire life in Hagerstown.

He is survived by his son, Robert; his daughter, Kelly; a grandson, Caleb; his sister, Linda (Hank) Richardson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David.

To respect his wishes, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hagerstown FFA, in care of the high school, or to at www.mda.org/donate.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now