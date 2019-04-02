|
|
John R. Bergdoll
Hartford City - John R. Bergdoll, 70, passed away at 7:54 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Hartford City on October 30, 1948 to Harold "Hap" L. Bergdoll and Martha Genetta (Mahon) Bergdoll-Spahr. Both parents preceded him in death.
John graduated from Hartford City High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy. He was a Tool and Die Maker and had worked for Pace Tool & Die.
He was a member of AMVETS Post #23, where he formerly was Commander. He was a NASCAR fan.
John will be sadly missed by his sister, Phyllis L. Smith of Bluffton; sister-in-law, Joyce Kay Bergdoll of Hartford City; his adopted family, Anna M. and Tim A. Norris Jr. of Upland; grandchildren, Serend R. (husband, Nicholas) McFarren, Sydney M. Thornburgh; great-grandchildren, Greyson McFarren and Nadia McFarren; step-children, Michael Shelton of Florida and Chris and Michelle Shelton of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James "Jim" Richard Bergdoll and Ronald E. Bergdoll and step-son, John Shelton.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 North High Street, Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating`.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Burial will be at National Cemetery in Marion.
Memorials may be made to Jr. ANVETS POW-Mia Memorial Balloon Release, 902 S. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 2, 2019