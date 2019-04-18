|
John Rainwaters
Muncie - John Rainwaters, 88, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 with his family by his side. John was born on March 21, 1931 in Logan County, Kentucky to Charlie and Laura (Elamon) Rainwaters and was raised by his foster parents Cephie Goodwin and Atha Lee.
John served in the United States Army. John was a factory worker and carpenter for the majority of his life. John enjoyed bowling in the winter and fishing in the summer. He enjoyed the outdoors, from fishing to watching and feeding the birds and squirrels
John is survived by his four children; two sons, Ed (Teresa) Rainwaters, Jerry Rainwaters, two daughters, Angelia Howell (Robert), Bernettia Clayton (Vance), 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, two loving cats Gracie and Big Boy.
John was preceded in death by both sets of his parents, 7 brothers Earnest, Vernon, Donald, Marion, James, Marvin and Donald Carmichael, 5 sisters: Minnie Ogles, Nora Farmer, Lillie Thomason, Louise Carmichael Curtis and Margaret Stark, a daughter in law Barbara Brewer Rainwaters, a grandson William David Rainwaters and his faithful companion Bear.
A funeral service for John will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Brenton Hill officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to ARF the Animal Rescue Fund. Online condolences made be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 18, 2019