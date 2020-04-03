|
|
John Richard (Dick) Hunt
Springfield - John Richard (Dick) Hunt, born (2/12/1936) in Springfield, OH, the son of John Addison Hunt (1915-1966) and Mary Naomi (Thomas) Hunt Campbell (1915-2012), died from metastatic pancreatic cancer on 3/31/2020. He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife of 53 years (1957-2011) Marjorie Ellen (Neff) Hunt. Dick is survived by his brother, Phillip Gerald Hunt. He is survived by his wife Judith Rae Godfrey, his children Janis E. Hunt Johnson(David)-Medford,OR, Laura B. Wagner(Paul deceased)-Warsaw, IN, Jeremiah J. Hunt MD (Linda)
Muncie,IN and Aaron A. Hunt(Dorothee)-Bochum,Germany and Judith's children, Jayne Grow(Brent)-Hagerstown,IN, Laura Godfrey(Ted)-Corralitos,CA, Jensen Godfrey(Tricia)-Louisville, KY, and by Dick's 9 grandchildren and 2 nieces.
Dick was a beloved pastor, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
A resident of Fishers,IN since 2012 with Judy where they were members of Christ the Savior Lutheran Church(ELCA).
Dick retired, after 37 years of pastoral ministry(12/31/1997) from St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Speedway, IN. He was ordained 5/18/1960 and served Grace Lutheran Church, Dayton, OH(1960-66}, Christ Lutheran Church, West Boylston, MA,(1966-68), Resident Clinical Pastoral Intern Chaplain, Norwich State Hospital, Norwich, CT (1968-69), Associate Pastor Trinity English Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, IN (1969-1978), and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Speedway. (1978-97)
Dick was an Electrical Engineering student at University of Cincinnati (OH-1953-54), Graduated from Wittenberg University, Springfield,OH 1957 and Hamma Divinity School (now Trinity Seminary in Columbus,OH)1960.
While at Wittenberg, Dick was elected to Blue Key National Honor Fraternity. Also, he was President of Wittenberg Christian Fellowship. He was named Distinguished Alumnus by Hamma Trinity Seminary in 1989, and Pastor Emeritus of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in 1997.
Dick was a wood and metal craftsman building furniture, making jewelry, sculpting in wood and in welding. He enjoyed swimming, biking and hiking. He wrote a haiku/tanka poem every day for the past 20 years some of which can be found on Facebook.
His Celebration of Life will be at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church at a date to be determined once the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions are lifted. Updates on arrangements can be found on FaceBook under Dick Hunt.
Interment of half his ashes will be with his first wife in the Columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Indpls, IN. The remainder in the care of his widow, Judith.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Christ the Savior Lutheran Church and/or the ministries of the Indiana Kentucky Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020