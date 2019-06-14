|
John "Buttnz" Richard Skeoch
Dunkirk - John "Buttnz" Richard Skeoch, age 86, a resident of Dunkirk, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Faith Hospice in Byron Center, Michigan after a sudden illness.
John was born on December 6, 1932 in Harrison, Ohio the son of William and Goldie (Waller) Skeoch. He married Marlene Bradley on September 11, 1954.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict. John retired from the Indiana State Police Redkey Post after 38 years, 5 months and 9 days of service. John and his wife, Marlene, were known as Buttnz and Bowz. They worked together as Professional Clowns for many years, often greeting fair-goers at the Jay County Fair and other events in the area. They were favorites of many generations of children in the area. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Portland, NRA, Redkey American Legion Post and Odd Fellows in Dunkirk.
Survivors include:
His wife of 64 years: Marlene Skeoch - Dunkirk, Indiana
1 daughter: Karen Sulfridge (husband Dennis) - New Braunfels, Texas
3 sons: Brian Skeoch (wife Judi) - Glenrock, Wyoming, Gary Skeoch - San Antonio, Texas, Charles Skeoch (wife Melissa) - New Braunfels, Texas
3 grandchildren: Darren Sulfridge (wife Kimberly), Holly Taylor (husband Scott) and Misty Zayas (husband Alex); 3 great-grandchildren: Ellie Taylor, Brody Taylor and Angel Zayas
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Pastor Sharon Taylor will officiate and burial will follow in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. The Dunkirk American Legion and Air Force Honor Guard will conduct military rites at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request balloons and memories to share of John. Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 14, 2019