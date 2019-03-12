John Robert Hines



Muncie - Our father wrote his own obituary November 3rd, 2004. Only pertinent additional details have been included to update those who predeceased him and to correct the noting his death he had predicted to be occurring on his 90th birthday.



John Robert Hines, 85, died March 9th in Muncie, Indiana.



Mr. Hines was born November 29, 1933, in Muncie and had lived in Anderson most of his working career. He retired in 1993, following a total of 40 years' service to General Motors Corporation in Anderson with Delco Remy Division as a computer systems supervisor, and to Guide Division and Electronic Data Systems Corporations as a systems engineer manager.



Mr. Hines was a 1952 graduate of Muncie Central High School, lettering in football, wrestling and track. Mr. Hines had attended Purdue and Ball State Universities.



Mr. Hines was a forty-five year member of Muncie Independent Order of Odd Fellows #74, a life member of the Anderson Elks #209, and had been recognized as a "Distinguished Hoosier" by the former State of Indiana Governor, Edgar Whitcomb.



He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Sonja L. (Chambers) Hines, a grandson, Cameron T. Hicks, a sister, M. Lynn Peckinpaugh, and his parents, Claude D. (Jack) and Margaret S. (Skillman) Hines, all of Muncie.



Survivors include a daughter, Robin M. Hicks (Ronald), both of Muncie, a son, R. Michael Hines (Barbara), of Hartford City, a brother, Charles D. Hines of St. Louis, four grandchildren, Gwendolyn Hicks (Indianapolis), Morgan Hicks (Bloomington), Kristin Hines (Nashville, TN) and Kathryn Hines (Bloomington). He will also be remembered by cousins, nieces, and nephews.



There will be no services and cremation will take place. In accordance with his wishes, the remains will be scattered.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, The Muncie Animal Shelter, and the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, The Muncie Animal Shelter, and the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.