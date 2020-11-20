John Robert Moore
Hartford City - John Robert Moore age 83, of Hartford City passed away Thursday November 19, 2020 in the Bridgewater Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Hartford City. John was born in Muncie on May 5, 1937 the son of John and Ruth Anna (Terrall) Moore. He was married on July 6, 1959 to Lucille Francis Christie and she passed away on January 4, 2013. He was retired from McCammon Trucking.
Surviving are one daughter Vickie Sue Moody of Murphreeboro, Tennessee, Seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Eugenia Mae Atkins-Orr.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in the Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie. Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland are in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Full Gospel Temple in Muncie.
