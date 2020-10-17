John S. "Jack" Patton, Sr
Muncie - John S. "Jack" Patton, Sr, 82, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 28, 1938 in Stearns, Kentucky, the son of Luther and Vicie (Stephens) Patton. On February 14, 1959 in Muncie, he married Margie L. Mills.
Jack worked at Muncie Chevrolet/New Venture Gear for 36 years until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of East 16th Separate Baptist Church, former member of the Masons Blue Lodge, Silver Sneakers at the YMCA and supported The Special Olympics
He enjoyed cars, doing yardwork and being outside.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margie L. Patton of Muncie; one son, John S. Patton, Jr. (wife, Amber) of Muncie; two grandsons, Johnathan Patton of Selma and Blake Patton of Muncie; five great-grandchildren, Jaden, Aubrey, Noah, Jaxton Patton and Malaki Dixon; two brothers, James David Patton (wife, Beryle) of Florida and Tom Frank Patton of Selma; one sister, Sandra Patton-Carpenter of Selma; two brothers-in-law, Paul Mills, Jr. (wife, Ruth) of Colorado and Gerald Poor of Albany; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Patton; grandson, Braxton Patton; two brothers, Dick Patton and Bill Patton; and two sisters, June Rich and Ann Cooper.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Special Olympics
, Area 6 of Delaware County, c/o Hillcroft Services, 501 W. Air Park Drive, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
