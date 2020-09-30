1/1
John Scott Bowers
1953 - 2020
John Scott Bowers

Pendleton -

John Scott Bowers, age 66, passed away September 26, 2020 at Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 17, 1953 and was a 1969 graduate of Cowan High School.

Scott retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of Technical sergeant following 20 years of service. His specialty was Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Craftsman. Following his retirement from the Air Force he delivered trailers for Hoosier Transit of Nappanee for several years.

Scott was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed collected military memorabilia. He also enjoyed assembling and collecting military and car models.

Survivors include his wife, Fidelma (Hamill) Bowers; and daughter, Natalia Bowers of Phoenix, Arizona.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Fleming and Jane K. (Bickford) Bowers; and a brother, Gordon Bowers.

Services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel, Pendleton with Pastor Lance Stevens officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at Lahm Chapel.

Burial of his cremated remains with military honors will be at 1 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mt. Summit Cemetery.

Online condolences available at :

www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel
OCT
2
Service
07:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel
OCT
5
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Summit Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory- Lahm Chapel
211 East State Street
Pendleton, IN 46064
(765) 778-2136
