Reverend John T. Adams
The Reverend John T. Adams died at Monadnock Hospital on June 18 of a chronic condition with his family and partner Christine Howe at his side. He was born on June 2, 1945, in Muncie, Indiana, to the Drs William and Julia Adams. He attended the Rectory School, an independent junior boarding school in Pomfret, Connecticut, and Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vermont, but returned to the Midwest to attend Ashland (Ohio) College. Called to the ministry after receiving his bachelor's degree in 1968, he attended the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia and was ordained to the Episcopal priesthood in December of 1971. John pursued post-graduate studies at Andover-Newton Theological Seminary as well as at the University of Oxford, England. The Rev. Mr. Adams served numerous parishes in New England and New York State for the past 48 years. Most recently, he celebrated the RiteNow service at All Saints' Church in Peterborough and served as supply priest at Union-St Luke's Church in West Claremont, New Hampshire.
John will be lovingly remembered by those who knew him as a kind and gentle man with a quick wit, easy manner and friendly persona. He was charismatic, attentive, and one with whom a person felt comfortable immediately. His advocacy for human rights, and "the least, the lost, and the lonely" inspired those around him to do Christ's work and he volunteered thousands of hours to Monadnock Community Hospital. He was an avid runner and prize-winning athlete in his youth and continued this love of exercise into his later life, passing that love to his children and grandchildren. His beloved Golden Retriever, BridgetAdams, will miss him and their daily walks.
John enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, reading, and chatting with friends. He took great pride in his family and was especially proud of his children and granddaughters.
He leaves behind his partner, Christine Howe of Peterborough; his daughter, Suzanne and her husband Kenneth Basque of Lunenburg, Massachusetts; his son, Jason and his wife Michelle Adams of Georgetown, Massachusetts; his granddaughters, Meghan and Lauren Basque of Lunenburg, two brothers, George of Bodfish, California and Charles of Anniston, Alabama and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, his brother William, and his grandson, Daniel Basque.
At a later time, a celebration of Father Adams's life will be held at All Saints' Church, Peterborough, where he was a priest associate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peterborough Human Services Fund, One Grove Street, Peterborough, NH 03458 or Episcopal Relief & Development, https://www.episcopalrelief.org.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.