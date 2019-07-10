Services
John W. Gunst


1946 - 2019
John W. Gunst Obituary
John W Gunst

Muncie - John W Gunst, 72, of Muncie, passed away on June 26, 2019 at the Parker Health Care. He was born on December 31, 1946 in Anderson, Indiana.

John graduated from Madison Heights and served his country in the U. S. Army.

He retired from General Motors.

He enjoyed his motor home, boating, playing cards, collecting lighthouses, watching the cooking network and spending time with family. He also would help anyone in need.

John is survived by his niece and nephews, Vickie (Alan "Ace") Dudley, Joe (Kim) Stanley, Jr., Robert "Bob" (Connie) Stanley; brother-in-law, Joe Stanley, Sr.; girlfriend, Judy Richards; several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Naomi Gunst; sister, LaVina Stanley,

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:30 am - 11:30 am at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, IN.

Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:30 am at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Stanley Jr. officiating.

Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.
Published in The Star Press on July 10, 2019
