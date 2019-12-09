Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Muncie - John Wayne Hostetler, 76, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 11, 1943, the son of Wayne and Geraldine (Herlem) Hostetler and grew up in Anderson. John graduated from Purdue University and then went to work as manager of the Anderson YMCA cafeteria.

In the spring of 1968 John became the assistant manager of dining services for the newly opened LaFollette complex. From there he held various positions, retiring as Senior Facilities Manager after forty-one years of service to the university.

John was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the church's building committee and also participated in several mission trips to Mexico. He was a lifetime member of Purdue Alumni Association and a member of the Purdue Presidents Council.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Christine Hostetler; a son, David Hostetler (wife, Melissa); a granddaughter, Molly Grace Hostetler; two sisters, Susan Dana (husband, Frank) and Mary Brinson (husband, Bill); also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Daren Hofmann and Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating. Private burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Peru.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 1400 West Riverside Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
