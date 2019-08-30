Resources
1946 - 2019
Middletown - John Wayne Paige, 73, passed away August 27, 2019 at St. Vincent's Regional Hospital in Anderson. He was born in Philadelphia Mississippi, July 29, 1946, the son of John Ivan and Susie Belle Creel Paige.

He retired from General Motors (Guide Lamp) after 35 years of service and was a US Army Veteran.

He was a member of the UAW Local 663 and the Lapel Masonic Lodge.

Survivors are his wife: Billie of Middletown, Children: Monica Trout (Michael) of Middletown, Angie Paige of Noblesville and Lori Urick (Bill) of Plainfield, 9 grandchildren: Meaghan Lloyd, Christopher Dunn, Zachary Swigeart, Abigail and Anthony Auker, Hannah Foote, Hunter Hoffman and Cheyanne Trout, great grandchildren: Nickolas Dunn, Joshua Lloyd, Jonathon Dunn, Rose Dunn and Robbie Mundell, 4 brothers: Daniel Paige (Peggy), Tommy Lee Paige, Jimmy Paige and Joe Clark (Janice).

He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother: Daniel Clark.

Services are pending for a later date.

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 30, 2019
