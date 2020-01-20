|
|
John Wedmore
Muncie - John R. Wedmore, 90, of Muncie passed away in his sleep Friday morning. John was born September 26,1929 in Delaware County to John and Fyrne Wedmore. He was one of 15 children.
John attended Muncie schools and began working early in his life, long before he even had a driver's license. Growing up in the Five Points neighborhood he delivered milk with his Uncle George, delivered groceries with Harold White, was a pin setter in the duck pin bowling alley at the Hotel Delaware, and cooked and waited on customers at the North Star. As a young man, he worked at Ball Brothers, enlisted in the United States Air Force, and eventually joined his dad at Warner Gear, where he was employed for 44 years until his retirement in 1991. He also worked part time for Luick Quality Gage and Tool for nearly 50 years, allowing extra income so he could put his 3 daughters through college.
On November 1,1952, he married Virginia Pippin. They have lived in the same home since 1963 that John built with the help of several family members.
Over the course of 23 years he went on mission trips through the Church of the Nazarene to several states and the countries of Ecuador, Costa Rica, Germany, Guatemala, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and Kenya. He and Virginia even spent 3 months in Kenya at Africa Nazarene University as the directors of Work and Witness teams who came there to do work at the university.
He was currently a member of Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene where he served on many boards and encouraged Virginia as she taught Sunday School.
He was a hard-working, selfless worker who valued precision and thoroughly enjoyed using his many skills and talents. Whether it was in building his own home, helping remodel and maintain his girls' homes, doing maintenance at the churches he has attended, or even in building bird houses, he served by example.
He was a gentle, kind man who stood up for what is right and wanted nothing more than his life to be an example to others of how to walk with Jesus. He has Gone the Last Mile of the Way and when he entered the Gates of Heaven, he most definitely heard his Savior say, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Virginia Wedmore; three girls, Debbie (Wayne) Wiesbrook of North Aurora, IL, Sherri Miller of Muncie, Melinda (Dennis) Thompson of Muncie; three grandsons, Benjamin Miller of Chicago, IL, Kyle Thompson (fiancee Ashley Kirby) of Paducah, KY, and Grant Thompson (special friend Emily Hale) of Muncie; one sister, Betty Wolf of Granger, TX; two brothers, Henry (Biff) Wedmore (wife Pat) of Oakville and Danny Wedmore (wife Wanda) of O'Fallon, IL, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Ernie Wedmore, Orin (Beaver) Wedmore, and Tommy Wedmore; eight sisters: Faye Tufts, Anna Rose Rutherford, Lamonte Hutchins, Mary Ellen Vandeline, Martha Burke, Jane Hurless, and twins Ruth and Rhuie Wedmore.
Funeral Services will be at Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene on Friday January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Jim Ballenger officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 3-7 pm.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020