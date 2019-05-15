Services
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Leesburg, FL - John Wesley Ketcham, 86, resident of Leesburg, FL, passed away Friday afternoon at his home. He was born in Muncie, July 17, 1932 the son of Charles W. and Susie Resler Ketcham.

He was a graduate of Cowan High School (1951) and in December of 1996 from General Motors (Delco Battery) after 45 years of service.

He was a member of the UAW, the Lake County Florida Honor Guard and participated in a travelling string band. He attended Southside and First Church of the Nazarene both in Muncie. He was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict on the USS Manchester.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Phyllis Ann Pippin, children: Becky Koons of Middletown, Philip (Debbie) Ketcham of Tyler, TX and John Mark Ketcham of Muncie, 4 grandsons: Dillan (Bekah), Michael (Rachel), Caleb (Esther) and Cole (Olivia) Ketcham , 4 great grandchildren: Silas, Nora, Kinsley and Ollie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Services will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastors Philip Ketcham and Dillon Ketcham officiating.

Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Muncie.

Friends may call on Thursday at the funeral home from 4-8 PM.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on May 15, 2019
