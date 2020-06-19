John William Hawkins
1942 - 2020
John William Hawkins

Parker City - John William Hawkins, 78, of Parker City, IN passed-away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at Stonebrooke Rehabilitation Center of New Castle, IN. He was born March 26, 1942 in Inman, Virginia, the son of Granville Dewey Hawkins and Georgia Lee (Johnson) Good.

John received his BA in Accounting at Ohio State. He had been a Regional Supervisor for Checker Oil in Ohio and Indiana from the late 1960's till 1979. He and his wife, Carol, owned and operated two grocery stores; the first in Garrett, IN from 1979 to 1982, the other was Parker City Grocery from 1982 to 1987.

He then was a traveling sales representative for Fowler Wholesale till his career ending car accident in 1991. He enjoyed his leisure time with his family, vacations to visit family in the South, playing cards and dancing; he was also loved for his joking personality. He was a member of the Parker City Lions Club and the Parker City Masonic Lodge.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Carol Jane (Thomas) Hawkins; a son, John David Hawkins (wife, Candi) of Kokomo, IN; four daughters, Janet Farkas of Kokomo, IN, Jenifer Kidd (Scott) of Lima, OH, Lori Mason (Todd) of Ft. Wayne, IN and Tana Hawkins (Kim Wolfe) of Farmland, IN; 15 grandchildren; Sierra Perkins (Craig), John Cameron Hawkins (Kelsie), Kaylee Yoast (Joel), Wesley Hawkins (Kelsie), Aubrey Hawkins (David Williams), Brandon Hobbs, Tyler Hobbs, James Hawkins, Zane Hawkins (Brea Howard), Ashley Casady (Craig Starkey), Allison Smith, Allen Mason, Alex Smith, Tyler Mason, Thomas Gage Hawkins Hill and 21 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Charles Hawkins; a sister, Edith Musser; and his first wife, Nancy Hawkins Kennedy.

Due to Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana, the family will have private services. A limited public gathering will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. All attendees must wear a mask, observe social distancing and respect time for all to pay respects. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association @ alz.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
