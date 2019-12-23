|
John William Ryder
Muncie - John William Ryder, age 77, a long-time resident of Muncie Indiana, was taken to be with the Lord at his place of residence on Saturday morning, December 21, 2019. John was born on December 28, 1941 to the late Morris Truman and Salley Ann (Hillman) Ryder. He graduated from Royerton High School in 1959 and then from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering.
John spent over 30 years in the asphalt/construction business. Having entrepreneur spirit, John started and maintained operation of his own business in designing and building asphalt plants spanning the Midwest to the eastern portion of the country. He was devoted to his career and worked tirelessly at his craft. Apart from managing his company, John enjoyed time at home with family, gospel music, piloting a twin-engine airplane, and riding a motorcycle on the open road. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of police. John was an avid believer in the Word of God, the Bible, and found his security in faith in Christ.
John is survived by his loving wife, Virginia May Ryder; his sons: Todd Ryder and John W. Ryder; his daughter, Lesli Austin; his step-son, Mark May; as well as many grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff at Compassus Hospice in Muncie for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards the Woodlands Nursing facility and Garden View Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory Cemetery for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the following: The , 5635 West 96th Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 and/or The , 50 East 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019