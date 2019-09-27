|
|
John William Smock
Ridgeville - John William Smock, 57, of Portland, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 unexpectedly at his residence. John was born in Winchester, IN, on December 15, 1961 a son of the late Marjorie Irene (Morris) and John William Calvin Smock. John attended Ridgeville Elementary School, Muncie Northside, and Paoli High School. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post#507 in Ridgeville, IN. John was a hard working man who loved to be outside, dedicating several years to the construction and brick masonry trades. He enjoyed fishing, camping, animals, old cars, the Indianapolis Colts, watching Western's, listening to oldies hard rock like Def Leppard, trips to Tennessee, and going snipe hunting with his nieces and nephews. John is survived by one sister; Penny Sue Jacobs (husband Rick) of Portland, IN, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; William Franklin Smock, and one sister; Cindy Lou Campbell. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to MJS Mortuaries PO Box 25 Redkey, IN, 47373 for John William Smock Services. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019