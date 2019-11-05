|
John Young-El
Muncie - John W. Young-El, age 69, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 29, 2019. He was born April 19, 1950, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Juanita May (Boone) Settles.
John W. Young-El was a lifelong resident of Muncie, Indiana. He was a member and Elder at The Church of The Living God. John was a graduate of Muncie Central High School and was retired after 32 years of service from Muncie Waste Water Treatment Plant as a Water Pollution Control Operator. John loved to sing and praise the Lord. He also loved his family and friends, barbecuing and serving his community where he was on several community boards. John was always helping and encouraging people.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, son: Joseph Ridderheim (Monique) of Ft. Wayne, IN; two daughters: Nicole Brown of Madison, IN, and Nicole Anderson of Indianapolis, IN; fifteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister: Zieta McAllister of Muncie, IN; brother: James Young-El of Louisville, KY; six nieces; five nephews; sister-in-law: Ann Young of Elizabethtown, KY; and a host of other relatives and friends including community organizations and special friends: Dr. Kevin and Elizabeth Woodgett.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Juanita May Settles; step-father: James Settles; two brothers: Marvin Young and Michael Young.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Living God on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may call Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019