Muncie - Johnnie Sue Crose, 74, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home with her granddaughters at her side. Johnnie Sue was born February 5, 1945 to Johnnie E Sexton and Loma Daisy (Barlow) Sexton.



Sue was an avid softball player who helped start the first Women's Softball League in 1969 with Lift A Loft in Muncie Indiana. Aside from sports, Sue loved to play cards, go camping, and spend an ample amount of time on her pontoon boat with her family and friends. Before her retirement she spent 36 years as an executive secretary with Borg Warner Local 287. Sue was also a member at Old Town Hill Baptist Church.



She is survived by her husband of 32 years Raman Crose, brother Dr. Larry Sexton (Janet) Richmond, KY, Two granddaughters Monica Parks, Muncie, and Candice Middleton of Mount Vernon, IN. Son-in-law Tim Bookout Gaston, IN, 2 step sons Chris Crose Fort Wayne, and Jerrodd Crose Muncie. 7 Great Grandchildren, Ciera and Loralye Parks, Bryce, Ayla, and Emersyn Middleton, Patience and Morgan Crose, as well as several nieces and nephews including Eric Sexton (Lise) Monroe, WA and Susie Adkins (Dorain) Richmond, KY. She had multiple special people in her life such as Gay Neal, Kelly Barlow, Diane Ditzenberger, Peggy Bell, and Linda Wrightsman.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Christy Bookout, and parents Johnnie and Loma Daisy Sexton.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with funeral services following at 4:30 p.m.



Special thanks would like to be given to Kindred Spirits Hospice Care, Morrison Woods, and the radiology/oncology dept at IU Health.



