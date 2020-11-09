Johnny Fluhr
Muncie - Johnny A. Fluhr, 59, went to be with his Lord on Sunday November 8, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born on September 10, 1961 in Los Angeles, California the son of George Fluhr and Vena West.
Johnny graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1979 and later joined the U.S. Navy and eventually attended IVY Tech. Mr. Fluhr had also served in the U.S. Army reserve. Johnny married the love of his life Regina "Gina" (Bell) on June 2, 1984 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Fluhr had driven a truck for Precision Strip in Anderson for several years prior to his disability. He was a member of the Delaware F&AM Lodge #46 and the Scottish Rite, attended both Fellowship Baptist Church and Memorial United Baptist Church. Mr. Fluhr had been on the Delaware County Sheriffs Dept. as a reserve for 17 years. Johnny enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren the most, his little buddy Austin and Sissy Ava.
Besides his wife of 36 years, Gina, he is survived by two daughters, Jordan Fluhr, and Whitney Thrasher( Keith), both of Muncie; two grandchildren, Austin and Ava Thrasher, Muncie; three sisters, Sandy Upchurch (Gary), Lexington, Kentucky, Tammy Ragland (Keith), Muncie and Michelle Tucker (Bobby), Anderson; two brothers, Steve Fluhr (Sandy), Anderson and Mike Fluhr, Suffix, Virginia; his father and mother -in-law who viewed him as their son of the heart, Howard and Sue Bell, Muncie; sister-in-law, Holly Coffey (Ben), New Palestine; two daughters of his heart, Katie Corpe (Scott), Ft. Wayne and Trisha Freeman (Chris Koons), Muncie; special nephew, Nathan Seagraves (Jen Hayes), Muncie ; special niece, Ashlie Seagraves (Robbie) Linn), Odesa, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two puppies, Molly and Maddie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday November 13, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center with Pastors Ron Elam officiating and Chris Black officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by members of the U.S. Navy and members of the Delaware County Honor Guard. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center Friday November 13, 2020 from 11:00 A.M until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
.