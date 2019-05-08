Johnny Morris Chandler, 51 of Muncie passed away at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Muncie on March 30, 1968 to Maurice "Butch" and Linda Chandler (Joslin). He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his family and spent most of his time working hard to provide a safe and loving home. He was always a friend you could count on, and enjoyed fishing and working on cars.



Johnny is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Cindy Chandler (Franks); daughters, Cassie Chandler and Jocelyn Chandler; a granddaughter, Vanessa Maxwell; his mother, Linda Chandler; brothers, William (Patrizia) Chandler, Dustin (Allison) Chandler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Chandler; father in law, James Franks; and mother in law, Bonnie Franks.



Calling hours will be located at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.



Published in The Star Press on May 8, 2019