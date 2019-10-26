|
|
Johnny N. Jones
Johnny N. Jones, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at The Woodlands.
He was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on Tuesday, May 30, 1939, the son of Thomas and Stella (Byrd) Jones. Johnny married Frances Ann Page in 1960 and they shared 55 years together before she passed away in 2015. They came to Muncie, Indiana in 1984. He was of the Baptist faith, and was proud of his heritage in that he was three fourths Cherokee Indian.
Johnny loved fishing and hunting, and would go to Florida during winter months to fish. He also loved being a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a great Uncle too. Johnny served in the Air Force from 1958 to 1962, during the Cold War Era, and later became a member of the Wadley Masonic Lodge in Morgan County, Illinois.
Survivors include: daughters, Tina Jones Denham and Alice (Stephen) Counceller; one brother, Tommy Ray (Carla) Jones; two sisters, Joann Hancock, Juanita Hobbs; grandchildren, Ashley "Nick" Lefebvre (Noah), Billy "Dude" Denham (Alisha), Branden "Boy" Berry-Jones (Jim), Morgan "Sis" Berry (Austin); great-grandchildren, Zander "Bubba" Lefebvre, Willow Berry, Tristin Lindley, and one great-grandchild on the way, Finn Lefebvre; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Thomas and Stella Jones; his wife, Frances; two brothers, Bobby Jones and Jimmy Jones; and his dog-son, Shorty Jones.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Military Honors conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank the Oncology staff at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and the IU Hospice staff for all their support and help.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019