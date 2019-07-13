|
Johnny Nathan Campbell
Muncie - Johnny Nathan Campbell 58 of Muncie IN, born on September 2, 1960 passed away peacefully at IU Ball Memorial Hospital Wednesday July 10, 2019 from Lung Cancer. Johnny graduated from Wapahani High School in 1978. Johnny was an employee of General Motors for 24 years. Johnny also lived in Oklahoma and Florida. Johnny enjoyed the outdoors,hunting, fishing, and loved his music. Johnny N. Campbell is proceeded in death by his sister Belinda Campbell, (Muncie, IN) father John Lee Campbell (Muncie IN), mother Lena Mae Howard (Maiden Name) of FL. Johnny Nathan Campbell is survived by his one and only Shari Lynn Shepherd - Campbell "Shari Bell" , a half-brother Victor (MI), two half-sisters Tammy (FL), Shelly Nunley (Maiden Name) of Richmond IN, an Aunt Liz Pearson (Muncie IN) Cousins: David Pearson (Muncie IN) Dennis Campbell (TX) Dale Campbell (FL) and several other cousins, nieces, nephews. Along with several special Friends Cher Fitzgerald (Muncie IN) Gary Doris (Choctaw OK) Steve Boles (Selma, IN) Tony Hines (Muncie IN) Tony Hopper (Selma IN) Dee Hughes (Muncie IN) Benny Felton (Muncie IN) Jackie Marshall (Muncie IN) Mark Strickland (Muncie IN) and several other unmentioned friends.
Following cremation, a private family and close friends celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Star Press on July 13, 2019