Johnny S. Tomlinson



On Wednesday March 25, 2020, Johnny Stephen Tomlinson, beloved husband and father succumbed to cancer in his own home at 78 years of age.



John, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee for over 30 years was born on September 8, 1941 in Hartford City, Indiana. He was one of two sons and daughter to Harley Andrew Tomlinson and Mary Beatrice (Evans) Tomlinson.



He is preceded in death by his son John Junior Tomlinson and both his siblings; Emma Jean Jones (sister) and Thomas Michael Tomlinson (brother).



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1960 and received the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) prior to receiving his commission. After 20 years of honorable service during the Vietnam War and as an Electronics and Communications Officer, he retired at the rank of Lieutenant (0-3). After his military service, he led a successful career in Electrical and Civil Engineering across multiple industries around the world.



Aside from traveling the world with his family, John had many passions including fishing, diving and was a GIA Graduate Gemologist. John leaves behind his loving wife Patcharee Thipayarat Tomlinson of 41 years; daughters Priscilla Anne Tomlinson (Colm Doyle) and Rebecca Lynn Crothers (Jared Crothers); and grandchildren Ava Priscilla Doyle, Ella Kate Crothers and Nolan Allen Crothers.



Private viewing was held on March 30, 2020 at Click Funeral Home in Knoxville, TN.



Memorial service will be at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with a memorial visitation being from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the funeral home.



Graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery.



May you forever more have smooth sailing, fair winds and following seas.









