Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnny Wayne Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS - Johnny Wayne Holcomb, 77, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.

He was born on May 26, 1941 in Double Springs, Alabama, the son of J.L and Velma.

Survivors include John's wife of forty-seven years, Shirley (Turner) Holcomb; four children, Michele Marcum (Ed), Tresa Mann, Tina Thornburg (Terry Stemple), and Ronald Holcomb (Tina); nine grandchildren, Nicole Howell, Ashley Garringer, Amanda Lay (Josh), Jonathan Thornburg, Meciah Holcomb, Dylan Holcomb (Kenzie), Dusty Holcomb, and Nathan Holcomb; four great-grandchildren, Jeramiah Lay, Josiah Lay, Brayden Holcomb, and Myles Holcomb; two brothers, Ron and Don Jones; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Billy Holcomb, and sister, Ginny Cole.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 16, 2019
