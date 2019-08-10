|
|
Jon Michael Luttman
Redkey - Jon Michael Luttman, 47, of Redkey, IN, passed away Monday, August 5th, 2019 unexpectedly at his residence. Jon was born in Muncie, IN, on July 21, 1972 a son of Terry (Craig) Bowdell and the late Jon Bill Luttman. He was a 1990 graduate of Jay County High School and a member of Local 692 Plaster & Cement Masons Union, and Sons of the American Legion Post #507. Jon enjoyed fishing, baseball, tennis, mowing, listening to classic rock and country on the radio, his many four legged friends, especially "Dodger" and spending time with his family. He loved being outdoors whether it be sitting by his pond, having a bonfire, or listening to Bob & Tom under the apple trees. Jon Michael was a very happy, friendly and helpful person who could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Many remember him on his favorite blue scooter "Nellie" riding through town with the wind in his hair and his cooler strapped to the back. Jon is survived by his mother Terry Bowdell (husband Max), wife Miranda Luttman, daughters Kindra Luttman (son Greyson), and Leda Colbertson, sister April Luttman (Tom Dornberger), grandmother Lois Luttman, best friend Butch Cummings (wife Gina), five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Jon Bill Luttman. Friends are invited to call Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10-12 at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Dan Coffman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Redkey Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 10, 2019