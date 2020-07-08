Jonathan H. Boyd



Jonathan H. Boyd (Joe) passed away peacefully on Friday July 3, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as head Deacon and also assisted in the finance dept. Jonathan served the church faithfully until his failing health caused him to become shut in. He began working at a young age where he developed a strong work ethic. He worked at General Motors for 40 years. He was believed to be the first black apprentice in Muncie. Mr. Boyd graduated from Muncie Central High School with football honors. He served in the in the Marine Corps where he received a Purple Heart after being injured in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, watching football and basketball, listening to Jazz music and spending time with his special grandson.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Teresa Boyd, children Monica Anne Boyd, Heather Boyd, Lionel (Lonnie) Scott Boyd (Taisha), Stepchildren Natiyah Birt and Ray Birt. Ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren. His five brothers Pastor Michael W. Boyd (Melvia), John E. Boyd, Eugene Boyd Michelle), Larry Boyd, Robert Boyd (Debra), two sisters, Velvest Roberts, Jeannyce Williams, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.



He was preceded in death by his mother Estella Boyd, father John O. Boyd, stepfather John H. Williams, Brother Herbert L. Boyd, aunt Bobella Twilley (Frank), uncle Paul Walker and two sisters in law.



Calling hours will be Friday July 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church (mask are required), private graveside services will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.









