Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathon Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathon "Jay" Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonathon "Jay" Jackson Obituary
Jonathon "Jay" Jackson

Muncie - : Jonathon "Jay" Jackson, 27, passed away Thursday afternoon May 2, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Jay was born on February 26. 1992 to Laura Hodson and Paul Jackson in Muncie attending school at Southside and Monroe Central. He enjoyed time spent with family, motorcycles, music and eating.

Surviving Jay are his daughters: Krystal Jackson, Jade Wright and their mother Nicole Wright, his parents: Laura and John Hodson and Paul Jackson, Sisters: Christy Jackson, Katelynn Jackson, Champagne Johnston, Lily Knight, and Alyvia Curtis, uncles: Tim Knight, Rick Duke, Tim Jackson, and Donald Jackson, aunts: Fay Jackson, Mary Duke and Honesty Knight. There are several nieces, nephews and Jay's god-grandmother Mary Brown that will miss Jay.

His grandparents preceded Jay in death.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street Muncie Indiana at 1:00 pm with pastor Rick Duke officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.

The family at www.parsonmortuary.com will receive online condolences.
Published in The Star Press on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now