Jonathon "Jay" Jackson
Muncie - : Jonathon "Jay" Jackson, 27, passed away Thursday afternoon May 2, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Jay was born on February 26. 1992 to Laura Hodson and Paul Jackson in Muncie attending school at Southside and Monroe Central. He enjoyed time spent with family, motorcycles, music and eating.
Surviving Jay are his daughters: Krystal Jackson, Jade Wright and their mother Nicole Wright, his parents: Laura and John Hodson and Paul Jackson, Sisters: Christy Jackson, Katelynn Jackson, Champagne Johnston, Lily Knight, and Alyvia Curtis, uncles: Tim Knight, Rick Duke, Tim Jackson, and Donald Jackson, aunts: Fay Jackson, Mary Duke and Honesty Knight. There are several nieces, nephews and Jay's god-grandmother Mary Brown that will miss Jay.
His grandparents preceded Jay in death.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street Muncie Indiana at 1:00 pm with pastor Rick Duke officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the time of the service.
The family at www.parsonmortuary.com will receive online condolences.
Published in The Star Press on May 7, 2019