Jordan Dale Walker
Muncie - Jordan Dale Walker, 31, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Jordan was born November 21, 1988 in Muncie.
He is survived by two sons, Kaden and Karsen Walker; his mom, Terri Walker; his dad, Scott Ledbetter; grandparents, Brenda Werner and Garland Walker; brothers, Jared Ledbetter (Ashley), and Jacob Ledbetter; a sister, Abbi Ledbetter; aunts, Becky Stewart (Mike), Lucy Murray (Jeff), and Michelle Measel (Chris); and cousins, Cory Walker, Alyssa Dobbs, Kristen Stewart, and Arrin Murray.
Jordan loved his kids, family, music, movies, and video games. He had an amazing sense of humor and could always be counted on for a laugh, usually including some movie quote or song lyric, guaranteed to get you cracking up.
During the last several years, he struggled with addiction, but through it all, kept his sense of humor and ability to make you laugh, even when you were upset with him. All along, Jordan kept his generous nature and his love of his family.
Jordan was loved deeply and will be dearly missed forever.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Doug Werner and Kathy Walker; and three aunts, Melanie Hill, Sonya Fulton, and Missie Kidd.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
