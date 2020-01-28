Services
Joseph A. "Joe Cain

Joseph A. "Joe Cain Obituary
Joseph A. "Joe Cain

Muncie - Joseph A. "Joe" Cain, 59, passed away on Saturday evening, January 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 7, 1960 in Muncie, the son of Walt and Shirley (Perkins) Cain, Sr. and attended Muncie Schools.

Joe worked most of his life in the tree business with Townsend, Asplundh and retired from Nelsons.

Suriviving are his father, Walt Cain of Marion; his step-father, Jim Herbert of Muncie; one son, James Cain of Muncie; eight siblings, Chuck Cain (Crystal), Gee Cain and Wanda Spears, all of Muncie, Mark Cain, Miguel Montiel and Tanya Cain of Elkhart, Brandon Fowler (Elizabeth) of Richmond and Mark Fowler (Rachel) of Muncie; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Herbert; one son, Joseph Scott Cain in infancy; one brother, Dan Cain; one nephew and his grandparents.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. Cremation will take place.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
