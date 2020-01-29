|
Joseph Allen Hamm
75 - Joseph Allen Hamm passed away last Monday at the of age 75, son of Huey Jean and Kathryn Lucille Hamm, born in Hotchkiss, WV on 7/28/1944, and Died 1/27/2020 in Daleville, Indiana. he was proceeded in death by his parents, and brothers Bobby Jean Hamm, Jimmy Ray Hamm, Huey Judson Hamm, and Ronnie Hamm.
He is survived by his siblings Betty Carolyn Funk, Bonnie Jane Hover, Kathryn Lucille Myers, Louise (Sis) Brumbaugh, Patricia Mae Sears. and Rhonda Sue Ford, his two sons Michael Allen Hamm and David Ray Hamm, four grandchildren Lucas Hamm, Dylan Hamm, Sage Hamm and Sai Hamm, and one great grandchild of Ruthie Hamm.
He worked at Guide Lamp in Anderson, Indiana for 41 years as a Skilled Trades Pipefitter and as an international elected official Apprentice Chairman, he also taught math at Anderson Vocational School. Then he transferred to a GM plant in South Carolina to retire and lived there until he moved to Florida along the beach.
Joe enjoyed the warm and tropical weather but came back to Indiana to be with his family before leaving this world. He will be greatly missed by friends and family. He always made new friends wherever he went and was quick-witted with a joke or a funny phrase that captured laughter from young and old. Never a dull moment and such a fun guy to be around. We love you and will miss you always.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park.
Friends may call from noon until the time of the services on Friday.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020