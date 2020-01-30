|
Joseph B. Gettinger
Muncie - Joseph B. Gettinger, 90, of Muncie, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1930 in Farmland, IN, to the late George N. and Mary M. (Oehler) Gettinger. He is a 1950 graduate of Muncie Central High School. While at Muncie Central, he was a Bear Cat basketball player during the years of 1948 & 1949. After high school, Joe served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Joe worked as a General Foreman for Chevrolet Muncie, Hydramatic, turned New Venture Gear for 38 years, before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Muncie Lodge 433 F & AM; Muncie Council 16; Royal Arch Masons; Muncie Commandry 18; Knights Temple; Muncie York Rite; Murat Shrine Temple of Indianapolis; Murat Shrine Temple of Muncie; AARP; Lake View Country Club; Avondale Sympathy Club; Gethsemane United Methodist Church; and High Street United Methodist Church. Joe enjoyed golfing and bowling. He married Beverly Ellen Swain on February 12, 1955.
Joe was a loving son, husband, brother, and uncle that will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 65 years, Beverly Gettinger; Brothers: Donald Gettinger and Day Gettinger; and nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Reed Gettinger; and sister, Ruth Mikel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full military rites. Memorial contributions may be made to either: High Street United Methodist Church, 219 South High Street, Muncie, IN 47305 and/or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020