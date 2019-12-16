|
Joseph Bud Weiser
Joseph Bud Weiser, 78, passed away, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown, Indiana, after a valiant fight against Parkinson's disease.
Bud was born in Middletown, Indiana, on January 25, 1941, to George Leslie and Dora "Dode" Ellen (Leffler) Weiser. Bud graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1959, where he played basketball and baseball and was elected treasurer of his senior class.
Following high school graduation, Bud enrolled in and graduated from Rose Polytechnic Institute (now known as Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology) in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, he worked as an engineer in the state of Indiana, then Hawaii and California. Later, Bud returned to Indiana and earned a degree in education from Ball State University before returning to the state of Washington to teach science at Centralia Community College.
Bud enjoyed winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. In more temperate seasons he enjoyed a variety of outdoor sports, but especially enjoyed the challenges of riding long distances on his mountain bike. In his lifetime, Bud designed and built two homes, one in Washington state and one in South Dakota, in a location only seven miles from Mt. Rushmore. For many years, Bud enjoyed the faithful companionship of his Australian Shepherds, Bailey and Chloe.
Preceding Bud in death were his parents; his brother, Jack Dale Weiser; his sister, Joan Darlene (Weiser) Thornburg; and his brother-in-law, Wallace, "Mick" Thornburg. Bud is survived by his nieces, Robin Thornburg and Leslie Sadler.
A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, December 19, from 3-5 p.m. at Ballard & Sons Funeral Home in Middletown, Indiana. Internment of ashes will take place at a later date in Union Chapel Cemetery, located in St. Paul, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations might be made to or an animal shelter of choice.
Special appreciation is extended to the staff at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Heart to Heart Hospice and to special friends, Jim and Rexann Fattic for their faithful care and service to Bud.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019