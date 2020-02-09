|
Pastor Joseph Charles Blalock Sr.
Muncie - Pastor Joseph Charles Blalock Sr., age 72, of Muncie, Indiana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, February 8, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Pastor Joe was born on March 20, 1947, in Anniston, Alabama, to Joseph Grady and Juanita B. Watkins Blalock. He grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and attended Spartanburg High School. Pastor Joe graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute with a degree in religion and church ministries in 1977. After graduating, he served as a home missionary to pioneer areas within New York, the first being Smith Street Baptist Church in Gouverneur. Pastor Joe also served at First Southern Baptist Church in Watertown, Fellowship Baptist Church in Camillus, and Northside Baptist Church in Liverpool, all in New York. He continued serving at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Springfield, Massachusetts, Brown's Creek Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina, and Calvary Baptist Church in Barnwell, South Carolina. While ministering in South Carolina, Pastor Joe earned a Master of Theology degree from Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, Georgia. Always a lifelong learner, he earned his Doctor of Theology degree at the age of 59 from Andersonville Baptist Seminary. In 2009, Pastor Joe moved to Muncie to begin an early retirement. However, he was called to serve at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Gaston, Indiana, in 2010, where he was the current pastor.
Pastor Joe spent a lot of time on his porch working on his computer to prepare sermons, reading his Bible, and watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. He liked to fish. Pastor Joe had a sharp sense of humor and was very social. He loved visiting people and stayed in touch with members of his previous congregations, considering them forever friends. Pastor Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of almost 53 years, Jennifer Lee Easler Blalock; sons, Joseph Charles (Lisa) Blalock Jr. of Muncie and Jonathan Paul (Rebecca) Blalock, of Monson, Massachusetts, and honorary son, Robert "Bobby" (Jennie) Cornnachia of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Joseph Charles III "Charlie", Julia Cathryn, Noah Paul, Emily Jennifer, and Lauren Mary-Grayce Blalock and honorary granddaughter, Sarah Cornnachia; sisters, Joan Elizabeth Blalock and Janice Kay Blalock Couch, both of Spartanburg; cousins; many friends; and special friend and neighbor, Tom Guinup.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, James Couch.
Visitation for Pastor Joseph Charles Blalock Sr. will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Prairie Grove Christian Church, 16775 N. CR 775 W., Gaston, Indiana. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Prairie Grove Christian Church. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery in Gaston, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, in Richmond, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Wes-Del Community Schools Backpack Program, 10290 N. 600 W., Gaston, IN 47342.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020